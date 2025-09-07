Sanjay Dutt Gears Up: Here's The Exciting Line-Up Of His Upcoming Films

Sanjay Dutt's new film 'Baaghi 4' has been released. Directed by A. Harsha, the film features Dutt as the villain and Tiger Shroff as the hero. Here are 11 of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films...

This spy action thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, features Sanjay Dutt as the villain opposite Ranveer Singh. It's set to release on December 5, 2025.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, this comedy film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt in a key role. It's expected to release on December 26, 2025.

Directed by Priyadarshan, this Hindi comedy film, set to release in 2026, sees the return of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Sunil Shetty. Reports suggest Sanjay Dutt also has a significant role.

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, this Telugu film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead. Sanjay Dutt is rumored to play a crucial role. The film is set to release on September 25, 2025.

This Telugu romantic horror comedy, directed by Maruthi, stars Prabhas in the lead with Sanjay Dutt as the villain. It's scheduled for release on January 9, 2026.

This Marathi biopic of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, will also release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on May 1, 2026. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D'Souza.

Reports suggest Sanjay Dutt is working with Salman Khan in 'Ganga Ram,' directed by Krish Ahir. The film has been announced but is yet to begin filming.

This upcoming Bollywood film marks the first-time pairing of Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma, with Annu Kapoor also in a key role. Directed by Sohail Khan, the release date is yet to be announced.

This Punjabi film, directed by Gippy Grewal, stars Sanjay Dutt, Gippy Grewal, and Raghvir Boli. The release date is yet to be announced.

Announced in 2023, this film's release date is still unknown. It features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, and Asrani.