France Opposition Calls for Impeachment of President Macron
(MENAFN) Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, announced Saturday that the opposition has submitted a motion in Parliament calling for the impeachment of President Emmanuel Macron.
“He has to go,” Mélenchon declared at a news conference in Lille.
On the Gaza crisis, Mélenchon asserted that if his party were in power, the French Navy would be escorting the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.
He also predicted that Prime Minister François Bayrou’s government would collapse in a confidence vote scheduled for Monday, calling the potential outcome “a victory of the people.”
France is currently grappling with escalating political tensions as Bayrou prepares for a critical confidence vote in the National Assembly.
Bayrou, who introduced a 2026 budget framework in July, is seeking backing for a plan aimed at cutting nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) to curb France’s swelling public debt, which stands at 113% of GDP.
The country also faces one of the European Union’s largest budget deficits at 5.8%.
Warning that France is “on the brink of over-indebtedness,” Bayrou urged lawmakers to prioritize “responsibility over chaos.”
Opposition parties spanning the political spectrum—from the far-left LFI and far-right National Rally (RN) to the Socialists—have pledged to oppose the government in the upcoming vote.
Budget negotiations remain a flashpoint in French politics. Last year’s failure to agree on the 2025 budget triggered the collapse of the Michel Barnier government in December after an alliance of left-wing and far-right parties passed a no-confidence motion.
The upcoming vote could determine the stability of Bayrou’s administration amid mounting economic challenges and widespread political unrest.
“He has to go,” Mélenchon declared at a news conference in Lille.
On the Gaza crisis, Mélenchon asserted that if his party were in power, the French Navy would be escorting the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.
He also predicted that Prime Minister François Bayrou’s government would collapse in a confidence vote scheduled for Monday, calling the potential outcome “a victory of the people.”
France is currently grappling with escalating political tensions as Bayrou prepares for a critical confidence vote in the National Assembly.
Bayrou, who introduced a 2026 budget framework in July, is seeking backing for a plan aimed at cutting nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) to curb France’s swelling public debt, which stands at 113% of GDP.
The country also faces one of the European Union’s largest budget deficits at 5.8%.
Warning that France is “on the brink of over-indebtedness,” Bayrou urged lawmakers to prioritize “responsibility over chaos.”
Opposition parties spanning the political spectrum—from the far-left LFI and far-right National Rally (RN) to the Socialists—have pledged to oppose the government in the upcoming vote.
Budget negotiations remain a flashpoint in French politics. Last year’s failure to agree on the 2025 budget triggered the collapse of the Michel Barnier government in December after an alliance of left-wing and far-right parties passed a no-confidence motion.
The upcoming vote could determine the stability of Bayrou’s administration amid mounting economic challenges and widespread political unrest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- Next Generation Management Corp. (OTC: NGMC) Announces Strategic Shift Toward Digital Commerce Acquisitions
- What Is The Growth Rate Of The Europe Baby Food And Infant Formula Market In 2025?
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
CommentsNo comment