Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Powerful Message After Portugal Begin 2026 World Cup Qualifiers With Armenia Rout

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as Portugal began their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Armenia in Yerevan on Saturday. The night was tinged with emotion, as the match marked Portugal's first outing since the tragic deaths of forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in a car accident earlier this summer.

A minute's silence was observed before kick-off, with Joao Cancelo later dedicating his goal by pointing to the skies - a tribute to Jota's signature celebration. Lazio defender Nuno Tavares added that Ronaldo's opener in the 21st minute carried special meaning.

“We're all very happy because it shows he's (Jota) with us, that he was there. He'll always be with us, as was clear today,” Tavares said.

Ronaldo delivers on the pitch and off it

The 40-year-old talisman reminded the world why he remains central to Portugal's hopes, scoring once in each half - including a stunning long-range strike that underlined his enduring class. The brace took his extraordinary international tally to 140 goals, stretching over two decades since his first for the national team.

But it wasn't just Ronaldo's performance on the pitch that made headlines. After the win, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to social media to share a message with his millions of followers.

“First step taken,” he wrote - a simple but powerful statement that captured Portugal's determination to honour Jota's memory while keeping their eyes fixed on next year's finals.

Primeiro passo dado ✅ 🇵🇹 twitter/A7vIIzb4L7

- Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 6, 2025

Fans rally behind their captain

Ronaldo's post quickly sparked a wave of enthusiasm among supporters, many flooding his comments with words of encouragement and gratitude. For fans still grieving Jota's loss, the message was a reminder of resilience and unity.

With Joao Felix adding a brace of his own and Cancelo also on the scoresheet, Roberto Martinez's side showed why they are among the early favourites to qualify for the 2026 tournament. Portugal now shift focus to their next test against Hungary on Tuesday.

A quest for history

Ronaldo, already the most prolific goalscorer in men's international football, has made no secret of his ambition to appear at a record sixth World Cup. Saturday's performance, coupled with his message of intent, reinforced his unwavering hunger.

Portugal's veteran captain may be entering the twilight of his career, but moments like these prove his influence - both as a leader on the pitch and as a symbol of hope off it - remains as strong as ever.