Leading Solana Wallets Secretly Accumulate Rival Set For 10,000% Gains

The Ozak AI ($OZ) is now one of the key competitors in digital assets. Based on artificial intelligence and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), the project has a significant following due to its fast presale development and growing ecosystem.

It is now being reported that major Solana (SOL) wallets are secretly buying the token, indicating that returns of up to 10,000 percent are anticipated. The presale trend of Ozak AI, deflationary supply, and wide technical applications explain the projections well.

Ozak AI's Technology and Ecosystem

Ozak AI combines AI-based optimization and blockchain infrastructure. Its Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) offers the safe and scalable storage of data by distributed nodes. The platform eliminates single points of failure, logs transactions on an immutable registry, and controls access by smart contracts.

The project also uses its Ozak Stream Network (OSN) to provide tamper-proof, trustless, and real-time data. The system, used with the Ozak Prediction Agent, analyzes external and proprietary data on its own and makes decisions. Financial modeling, real-time enterprise analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) interactions are use cases that place Ozak AI above speculative hype.

Presale Growth and ROI Potential

Ozak AI's presale began at $0.001 in stage one. The second stage advanced the price to $0.002, followed by $0.003 in stage three. Currently, stage four is live at $0.01, marking a 400% gain from the initial entry point. Stage five will be valued at $0.01, setting up a tenfold increase from the launch price.

To date, 850,041,794.94 $OZ tokens had been sold, and $2,700,418.74 had been raised. The target price is still $1.00, which would yield a 200X rate of return relative to the current stage and 100% returns on future milestones. This trend justifies the 10,000% that can be made, especially when wallets are making early-stage investments.

Tokenomics and Community Allocation

Ozak AI has a total capped supply of 10 billion $OZ. Distribution will be established to guarantee long-term sustainability. Three billion tokens go to the presale, three billion to community and ecosystem growth, and two billion to reserves. The remaining supply is divided between liquidity provision and the team. The economic model is deflationary, reinforcing value appreciation as adoption expands.

In addition, 70% of the total supply is dedicated to presale and community engagement, showing a clear focus on accessibility. Ozak AI is also conducting a $1 million giveaway, with 100 winners sharing the prize pool. Eligibility requires holding at least $100 worth of $OZ, further driving participation in the presale.

Partnerships, Security, and Market Position

Alliance with others has strengthened the market prospects of Ozak AI. Partnerships with SINT, Hive Intel, and Weblume expand its AI, data, and Web3 integration operations. The Coinfest Asia in Bali, Vietnam, roadshow shows that this project is global in scope.

Security is also a priority. Ozak AI will collaborate with Certik to audit its smart contracts, which will add an additional level of audit for investors and companies. This aligns with its trust-building approach as it goes global.

