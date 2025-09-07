NG Troops In Donetsk Region Destroy Russian Buk M1 Air Defense System With Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“Fighters from the Lazar strike UAV unit of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guar destroyed a Russian Buk M1 air defense missile system,” the report said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that the cost of this equipment is about $10 million.

DIU hits two Russian Mi-8 helicopters, tug in Crimea

As reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the Tymur Special Forces Unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense destroyed a shelter and a group of Russian military personnel in the Donetsk region who were attempting to break through to the administrative borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: video screenshot