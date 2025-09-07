Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NG Troops In Donetsk Region Destroy Russian Buk M1 Air Defense System With Drones

2025-09-07 01:07:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“Fighters from the Lazar strike UAV unit of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guar destroyed a Russian Buk M1 air defense missile system,” the report said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that the cost of this equipment is about $10 million.

Read also: DIU hits two Russian Mi-8 helicopters, tug in Crimea

As reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the Tymur Special Forces Unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense destroyed a shelter and a group of Russian military personnel in the Donetsk region who were attempting to break through to the administrative borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: video screenshot

