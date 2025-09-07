NG Troops In Donetsk Region Destroy Russian Buk M1 Air Defense System With Drones
“Fighters from the Lazar strike UAV unit of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guar destroyed a Russian Buk M1 air defense missile system,” the report said.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that the cost of this equipment is about $10 million.Read also: DIU hits two Russian Mi-8 helicopters, tug in Crimea
As reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the Tymur Special Forces Unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense destroyed a shelter and a group of Russian military personnel in the Donetsk region who were attempting to break through to the administrative borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Photo: video screenshot
