American Momentum Bank Grows SBA Lending Division With New Hire In Tampa

September 5, 2025 12:30 pm - Industry veteran George Andreaus to lead nationwide growth of bank's Government Guaranteed Loan portfolio

American Momentum Bank has appointed George Andreaus as senior vice president/SBA & USDA national sales manager. In this newly created role, Andreaus will recruit, train and manage the bank's business development officers (BDOs) in key markets across the country to expand the bank's Government Guaranteed Loan portfolio and increase the origination of high-quality SBA and USDA loans.

The position was established as part of the bank's national expansion of its SBA Lending Division. Andreaus brings more than 30 years of banking and finance experience, including 26 years focused exclusively on SBA lending. Most recently, he served as senior vice president – SBA sales manager at First Bank of the Lake in Osage Beach, Mo., where he led a multi-state team.

“George's track record speaks for itself,” said Patrick Fenech, senior vice president/managing director SBA lending for American Momentum Bank.“He has consistently built and led top-producing SBA lending teams across the country, delivering strong results. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our SBA and USDA lending capabilities nationally.”

Andreaus has held senior SBA leadership positions at multiple institutions, including GBank, Evolve Bank and Trust, Northeast Bank and ReadyCap Lending. Over the course of his career, he has been responsible for driving significant portfolio growth, improving operational efficiencies and establishing strategic partnerships. He holds a Masters in Business Administration from Lehigh University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Adelphi University.

“I am thrilled that American Momentum Bank has provided me with the opportunity to again build a national team of top-producing SBA lenders,” Andreaus said.“The bank's commitment to growing its SBA and USDA lending platforms, combined with its strong capital position and customer-first approach, makes this an exciting time to join the team.”

About American Momentum Bank

American Momentum Bank, a Texas-chartered banking association with total assets of $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2025, provides comprehensive products and services for businesses and individuals. American Momentum Bank has 18 full-service banking centers in Texas and eight full-service banking centers in Florida. American Momentum Bank's strong capitalization, superior asset quality and experienced management teams position it as one of the premier banks in each state. In 2025, Forbes ranked American Momentum Bank as the No. 3 Best Bank in Florida, based on a survey of approximately 26,000 U.S. residents conducted in partnership with market research firm Statista. Visit to learn more.