DNA Data Storage Market Size To Reach USD 3,559.7 Million In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 6, 2025 4:09 am - The DNA Data Storage market was valued at USD 72.4 million in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 63.8%.

September 06, 2025 - Growing adoption of cold & archival storage is a major driver of revenue growth in the DNA data storage market. Enterprises, research organizations, and government agencies are producing vast amounts of data that need to be preserved for regulatory compliance, historical insights, and long-term research. Global data volumes are projected to surpass 180 zettabytes by the end of 2025, creating significant challenges for organizations in safeguarding massive amounts of digital information for long-term archiving. It has heightened the demand for storage solutions that are highly durable, economical, and space-efficient. DNA storage offers unmatched density and longevity compared to traditional storage media, making it an attractive option for cold and archival applications. In these scenarios, data is rarely accessed but must be preserved for decades or even centuries.

In April 2025, the European research project MI-DNA Disc announced the creation of the first in-vivo system that can write, edit, store, and retrieve DNA-based data within living bacterial cells. Supported by the Horizon Europe EIC Pathfinder Challenges program, the initiative seeks to provide a cost-effective, energy-efficient, and faster alternative to conventional silicon-based storage technologies. The potential for affordable, energy-efficient, and scalable storage solutions is driving adoption and accelerating revenue growth in the market.

However, rising competition from mature storage technologies is driving revenue growth of the DNA data storage market by pushing innovation and differentiation. Established solutions such as magnetic tapes, hard drives, and cloud storage remain widely adopted due to their reliability and cost-effectiveness, creating pressure on emerging DNA storage providers to enhance performance, scalability, and affordability. This competitive landscape is driving continuous R&D investments, strategic collaborations, and pilot deployments to showcase the unique advantages of DNA-based solutions, particularly in long-term archival and cold storage applications.

Segments Market Overview and Growth Insights:

Based on the storage type, the DNA data storage market is segmented into in vitro and in vivo. In-vitro segment is further sub-segmented into oligo pools, long-DNA fragments, encapsulated DNA, and others. In-vivo segment is further sub-segmented into plasmid-based, genomic integration, minicircle DNA vectors and others.

The in-vivo segment is projected to witness rapid revenue growth during the forecast period, driven by its increasing adoption in recent years. This approach utilizes living cells to store and safeguard digital data, offering distinct benefits compared to conventional storage methods. In-vivo storage ensures remarkable durability, self-replication, and long-term stability, thereby minimizing the risk of data loss over time. In April 2025, the European research initiative MI-DNA Disc introduced the first in-vivo system capable of writing, editing, storing, and retrieving DNA-based data within living bacterial cells. Supported by the Horizon Europe EIC Pathfinder Challenges program, MI-DNA Disc is focused on delivering a cost-effective, energy-efficient, and faster alternative to traditional silicon-based storage solutions.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Insights:

The Asia Pacific market held the largest revenue share in 2024, driven by rapid advancements in biotechnology, genomics research, and healthcare digitization across the region. Countries including China, Japan, South Korea, and India are making substantial investments in genomic sequencing, precision medicine, and AI-powered drug discovery, leading to the creation of vast volumes of complex biological data. In June 2025, multinational biotech firm Gene Solutions entered into two strategic MOUs with ZaoDx and Xiong'an MagicBiotech Co., Ltd., aimed at introducing advanced technologies, pursuing collaborative research, and deploying its innovative cancer testing platforms locally.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:

The DNA Data Storage market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the market report are:

Major Strategic Developments By Leading Competitors

Twist Bioscience Corporation: On May 06, 2025, Twist Bioscience Corporation, a leading mid-cap growth and value equity player in the life sciences sector, announced the spinout of its DNA data storage technology into a standalone company named Atlas Data Storage. Under the contribution and license agreements, Twist transferred and licensed its DNA data storage technology to Atlas in return for a minority ownership stake, an upfront cash payment, and a secured promissory note.

DNA Script: On January 30, 2025, DNA Script revealed a breakthrough in oligonucleotide synthesis technology, allowing the creation of custom DNA sequences up to 500 nucleotides long with unmatched sequence complexity. This advancement in enzymatic DNA synthesis addresses the constraints of traditional chemical methods, providing researchers with greater capabilities for applications such as mRNA vaccine development, antibody engineering, and advanced cell and gene therapies, among others.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented global DNA Data Storage market on the basis of storage type, deployment, technology, data type, end-use and region:

