Powerball Jackpot: Winning Numbers For The Massive $1.8 Billion Saturday Draw Revealed


2025-09-07 12:00:41
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Powerball jackpot, which soared to an estimated $1.8 billion before Saturday night's drawing, marked the second-largest prize in US lottery history.

The odds of winning the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history are 1-in-292 million. If no one wins on Saturday, the amount may climb higher.

The largest Powerball payout ever was $2.04 billion in 2022.

Winning numbers for Saturday, September 6 draw OUT:

According to DailyMail, the numbers for Sunday, September 6 are 11, 23, 44, 61, 62 with Powerball 17.

