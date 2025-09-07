US Open: Sabalenka Defends Crown With Win Over Anisimova
The top seed and defending champion delivered a powerful and composed performance against the eighth-seeded American, earning her first Grand Slam title of the 2025 season and the fourth major trophy of her career. It also marked her 100th career Grand Slam main-draw victory and 56th win of the season - the most on tour this year.
Sabalenka had reached the finals at both the Australian Open and Roland Garros earlier this year but fell short on both occasions. On Saturday, she broke through with a determined and emotionally charged display, overcoming a spirited challenge from Anisimova, who was appearing in her second straight Grand Slam final.
The opening set saw five service breaks between the two players, with Sabalenka ultimately gaining the upper hand. She broke Anisimova for a third time to go up 5-3 and closed out the set minutes later when Anisimova missed a forehand wide.
In the second set, Sabalenka appeared poised to finish the match while serving at 5-4, but a missed overhead at 30-all opened the door for Anisimova to break back and push the set to a tiebreak. However, Sabalenka responded with poise, controlling the tiebreak from the outset and sealing victory on her third championship point.
Anisimova, who defeated Sabalenka earlier this year in the Wimbledon semifinals, came into the match with a 6-3 head-to-head edge but fell short once again. Despite the loss, the American is projected to break into the Top 5 of the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment