Qatar Skies To Witness Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday Evening
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Calendar House (QCH) announced that Qatar's skies will witness a total lunar eclipse Sunday evening, September 7, 2025 (5 Rabi' al-Awwal 1447 AH) coinciding with the full moon of lunar month.
All phases of the eclipse will be visible across the country. The partial eclipse will begin at 7:27 pm local time, followed by the start of the total eclipse at 8:31 pm. The eclipse will reach its peak at 9:12 pm, when Earth's shadow will cover more than the entire lunar disk (136.2%).
To mark the occasion, QCH, in collaboration with Museum of Islamic Art, will host a public viewing event at the museum's park, where visitors can observe the eclipse through advanced telescopes.
QCH highlighted that this is a rare and significant astronomical event, as Qatar will not witness another total lunar eclipse for more than three years - specifically until December 31, 2028. Events like these also demonstrate precision of astronomical calculations, especially those related to Hijri calendar.
The total phase of the eclipse will end at 9:53 pm, while the partial phase will conclude at 10:56 pm. Together, the two phases will last 3 hours and 29 minutes.
The statement explained that a lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon align in a straight line, with the Earth positioned between the sun and the moon, which must be in its full moon phase.
Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be safely observed with plain sight, and photography enthusiasts can also capture striking images using digital cameras.
QCH noted that lunar eclipses are visible from anywhere on Earth where it is nighttime during the event. The phenomenon begins when part of the moon enters Earth's shadow, then the entire lunar disk becomes immersed, before gradually emerging again. There are three types of lunar eclipses: total, partial, and penumbral lunar eclipse Qatar Calendar House
