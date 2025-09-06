Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PM Meets Azerbaijan's Minister


2025-09-06 11:02:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Saturday with Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of topics of common concern Jabbarov Qatar-Azerbaijan Azerbaijan

MENAFN06092025000067011011ID1110026349

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search