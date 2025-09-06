Sparkling Books Announce Two More E-Book Price Reductions
Sparkling Books
Featherbones
Petronella and the Janjilons
Petronella and the Janjilons (for children) and Featherbones (new adult/urban fiction) now reduced to 99 US cents worldwideLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sparkling Books continues its policy of making favourite titles widely available with 99 US cent e-book pricing worldwide (AUD 1.65) *.
Petronella and the Janjilons by Cheryl Bentley is an adventure mystery for children aged 8 to 12 according to reading ability. It's a story of evil overcome by teamwork.
Featherbones is an ethereal love song to a city by the sea, written in“beautiful prose” by Thomas Brown.
Reviews for both titles are at sparklingbooks
Both books are available from all global e-book stores and many regional stores
* All e-books published by Sparkling Books are free in Ukraine, but unavailable in Russia
