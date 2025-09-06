President: Almost 60% Of Weapons In Defense Forces Are Ukrainian-Made
“During this war, Ukraine has already reached the following indicator: almost 60% of the weapons we have, which our soldiers have, are Ukrainian weapons, and these are powerful weapons, many of which are advanced,” he said.
The head of state noted that for the first time in history, Ukraine has begun to build a joint plant with Denmark to produce components for missiles and drones-weapons that“are already proving themselves very well.” This enterprise will be located in Denmark.
Video: OP
According to Zelensky, one of the next goals is to manufacture various types of air defense systems in Ukraine and together with Ukraine.Read also: Ukraine is working to increase contributions to PURL program - Zelensky
“This is a challenge. We must achieve this. Ukraine has already proven that we are among the best in the world in weapons production. We are grateful to everyone who is developing the Ukrainian defense sector, who is developing new models of Ukrainian weapons. I want to thank all our people who are promoting the technological development of our state,” the President said.
As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the first line of joint drone production with Ukraine is being launched in Denmark.
Photo: OP
