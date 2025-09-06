Zelensky Says Security Guarantees From 26 Countries Include Substantive Measures On Land, Sea, And Air

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in an evening address , according to Ukrinform.

"The security guarantees for Ukraine involve 26 countries and include substantive measures on land, in the air, at sea, and in cyberspace, as well as funding for our army. The most important thing is a Ukrainian army that is strong enough to guarantee our independence and sovereignty. This means weapons for the army and long-term funding for the Ukrainian army. We have agreed on many of these components with our partners as a basis," he said.

Overall, according to the President, this diplomatic week has been very productive. The geography of support and events covered Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Thirty-five countries participated in the Coalition of the Willing summit.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to all those who support Ukraine, its defense, and its desire for reliable and lasting peace.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Coalition of the Willing summit took place in Paris on September 4. The key decision of the meeting was the formal agreement of 26 participating countries to provide Ukraine with security guarantee , which may include the deployment of military contingents or security support measures.

