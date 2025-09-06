The Town 2025 Kicks Off In São Paulo With Star-Studded Lineup And R$ 2 Billion Economic Impact

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The inaugural day of The Town 2025 festival erupts this Saturday, September 6, at Interlagos, São Paulo, featuring global superstars Travis Scott , Matuê and Lauryn Hill .



Running from noon until 2 a.m., the event is poised to generate R$ 2 billion ($370 million) in economic activity-surpassing last year's R$ 1.9 billion-according to SPTuris estimates.

Headliners and Stage Highlights

Across five main stages-Skyline, The One, Factory, Quebrada, and São Paulo Square-plus the special The Tower platform, The Town delivers eclectic performances:









Stage (Open 12:00)

Artist

Time









Skyline

Filipe Ret

15:50





Skyline

Burna Boy

18:10





Skyline

Don Toliver

20:30





Skyline

Travis Scott

23:15





The One

Karol Conká (w/ AjuliaCosta & Ebony)

14:40





The One

Mc Cabelinho

17:00





The One

Matuê

19:20





The One

Lauryn Hill (w/ YG Marley & Zion Marley)

21:55





Factory

Budah

13:00





Factory

Borges

14:45





Factory

Wiu

17:05





Factory

Teto

19:25





Quebrada

Batalha da Aldeia – Superliga The Town

15:55





Quebrada

Tasha & Tracie

18:15





Quebrada

MC Hariel

20:35





São Paulo Square

São Paulo Square Big Band

14:00





São Paulo Square

São Paulo Square Big Band ft. Tony Gordon

17:10





São Paulo Square

Joabe Reis

19:30





São Paulo Square

Stacey Ryan

22:05





The Tower

Victor Lou & GBR collective

00:20











Sun protection : sunscreen and sunglasses are essential.



Restroom supplies : bring toilet paper and wet wipes for portable toilets.



Stay powered : pack a portable charger for photos and videos.



Comfortable footwear : the autodrome grounds are vast.



Rest breaks : bring a lightweight sheet or canga for lounging.



Rain readiness : carry a small plastic bag to protect valuables or stash wet items.



Keep valuables safe : use a money belt for documents and tickets.

Use the official app : check real-time schedules and stage locations.







Multishow and Bis on cable from 14:15, covering Skyline, The One, Factory and Quebrada stages.



TV Globo airs curated highlights and the final Skyline performance nightly-after Altas Horas on Saturdays and Estrela da Casa on other evenings.

Globoplay Premium subscribers can stream all stages in 4K.



Getting There and On-Site LogisticsNo on-site parking is available. Festivalgoers should reach Interlagos via Line 9 (Esmeralda/Osasco–Bruno Covas-Mendes/Vila Natal) to Autódromo station, then walk 850 m to the venue.All metro and train lines run 24 hours during the festival, with only Autódromo station open for boarding after midnight. Special express and semi-express train services require advance purchase from R$ 40 and R$ 15 respectively (round trip).Rideshares and the official event transfer are also options. Security-focused road closures will streamline crowd flow without disrupting local residents.Cashless Payments and Food & BeverageAll on-site transactions-from food stalls to roaming vendors-accept debit, credit or Pix. Those preferring cash must purchase a custom R$ 7 prepaid festival card (refundable within seven days) and load a minimum of R$ 1. No cash payments will be accepted.Insider Tips for a Seamless ExperienceBroadcast and StreamingThe Town will reach audiences nationwide via television and streaming platforms:As São Paulo welcomes thousands of music lovers today,promises an unforgettable blend of international and local talent, seamless logistics, and robust economic impact-cementing its status as Brazil's premier urban music festival.