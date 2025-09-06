The Town 2025 Kicks Off In São Paulo With Star-Studded Lineup And R$ 2 Billion Economic Impact

The Town 2025 Kicks Off In São Paulo With Star-Studded Lineup And R$ 2 Billion Economic Impact
|Skyline
|Filipe Ret
|15:50
|Skyline
|Burna Boy
|18:10
|Skyline
|Don Toliver
|20:30
|Skyline
|Travis Scott
|23:15
|The One
|Karol Conká (w/ AjuliaCosta & Ebony)
|14:40
|The One
|Mc Cabelinho
|17:00
|The One
|Matuê
|19:20
|The One
|Lauryn Hill (w/ YG Marley & Zion Marley)
|21:55
|Factory
|Budah
|13:00
|Factory
|Borges
|14:45
|Factory
|Wiu
|17:05
|Factory
|Teto
|19:25
|Quebrada
|Batalha da Aldeia – Superliga The Town
|15:55
|Quebrada
|Tasha & Tracie
|18:15
|Quebrada
|MC Hariel
|20:35
|São Paulo Square
|São Paulo Square Big Band
|14:00
|São Paulo Square
|São Paulo Square Big Band ft. Tony Gordon
|17:10
|São Paulo Square
|Joabe Reis
|19:30
|São Paulo Square
|Stacey Ryan
|22:05
|The Tower
|Victor Lou & GBR collective
|00:20
Getting There and On-Site Logistics
No on-site parking is available. Festivalgoers should reach Interlagos via Line 9 (Esmeralda/Osasco–Bruno Covas-Mendes/Vila Natal) to Autódromo station, then walk 850 m to the venue.
All metro and train lines run 24 hours during the festival, with only Autódromo station open for boarding after midnight. Special express and semi-express train services require advance purchase from R$ 40 and R$ 15 respectively (round trip).
Rideshares and the official event transfer are also options. Security-focused road closures will streamline crowd flow without disrupting local residents.
Cashless Payments and Food & Beverage
All on-site transactions-from food stalls to roaming vendors-accept debit, credit or Pix. Those preferring cash must purchase a custom R$ 7 prepaid festival card (refundable within seven days) and load a minimum of R$ 1. No cash payments will be accepted.
Insider Tips for a Seamless Experience
Sun protection : sunscreen and sunglasses are essential.
Restroom supplies : bring toilet paper and wet wipes for portable toilets.
Stay powered : pack a portable charger for photos and videos.
Comfortable footwear : the autodrome grounds are vast.
Rest breaks : bring a lightweight sheet or canga for lounging.
Rain readiness : carry a small plastic bag to protect valuables or stash wet items.
Keep valuables safe : use a money belt for documents and tickets.
Use the official app : check real-time schedules and stage locations.
Broadcast and Streaming
The Town will reach audiences nationwide via television and streaming platforms:
Multishow and Bis on cable from 14:15, covering Skyline, The One, Factory and Quebrada stages.
TV Globo airs curated highlights and the final Skyline performance nightly-after Altas Horas on Saturdays and Estrela da Casa on other evenings.
Globoplay Premium subscribers can stream all stages in 4K.
As São Paulo welcomes thousands of music lovers today, The Town 2025 promises an unforgettable blend of international and local talent, seamless logistics, and robust economic impact-cementing its status as Brazil's premier urban music festival.
