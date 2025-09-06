Akshay Oberoi On Table For Two: Fighter Star Reveals Biggest Lessons And Bollywood Truths Ep 09
In this exclusive episode, Akshay Oberoi gets candid about his journey from growing up in the US to making a mark in Bollywood. He shares how MTV Rush and Pizza became stepping stones, and how working with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in Fighter finally put him on the map. Akshay also opens up about his upcoming projects - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Toxic (2026) with superstar Yash, giving insights into what makes these films special. He dives deep into his friendships with Imran Khan, Richa Chadha, Kunal Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Manoj Bajpayee, and reflects on the bonds that have shaped his life. From the highs and lows of acting, to why money and fame too early can harm an actor's career, Akshay speaks with honesty, warmth, and clarity. Chapters: 0:00 - Introduction 3:30 - Transition from US to Bollywood 7:15 - Initial Roles: MTV Rush and Pizza 11:00 - Breakthrough and Experience in Fighter with Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan 16:00 - Upcoming Projects: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari & Toxic (2026) with Yash 20:30 - Acting Career: Challenges, Highs, and Lows 25:30 - Friendships and Bonds in Bollywood (Imran Khan, Richa Chadha, Kunal Kapoor, etc.) 31:00 - Managing Fame, Money, and Career Growth 35:00 - Lessons Learned & Final Reflections 39:00 - Closing Remarks and End Credits: Host: Shizaa Arshad Khan Direction & Production: Gouri Prabhakar Cinematography: PK Photography & Team HMU: Ankita Ingale Editors: George C Alex Editorial Head: Sunita Iyer Watch now & join the conversation. Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe to Asianet News for more exclusive sit-downs with India's most influential voices.
