Viral Video: Indians Perform Ganesh Visarjan In UK River Netizens Notice 'Swans Coming To Receive Him'
The video, posted on Instagram by user Sandeep Anthwal, has quickly attracted more than 1.6 million views. It depicts a group of Indian devotees dressed in traditional clothing on a boat, performing the ritual of immersing a Ganesh idol into the river.Also Read | Ganesh Visarjan Lalbaugcha Raja LIVE: Processions begin amid rains in Mumbai Netizens react
One of the users said,“Relax guys ... UK Police knows...it's made of clay.... No deporting or arrest required....Bappa will take care.” Another remarked,“Do u think Ganesh ji gonna love this do it in ur home n respect than country pls”.“Water Pollution on peak,” wrote the third.“Swans coming to recieve him”,“Why all these people travel to other countries to do all these things, they can stay in India and do it here right” were some other comments.
A furious user mentioned,“Why are people polluting rivers abroad in the name of tradition?”“This shows how deeply rooted Indian culture is, no matter where we are,” remarked another.Also Read | Mumbai Police on alert: 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' warns of '34 human bombs, 400 kg RDX' Significance of Ganesh Visarjan
The Ganesh puja comes to an end on Anant Chaturdashi, when devotees respectfully and lovingly bid farewell to the deity. Prior to the idol immersion, a concluding ritual called Uttarpuja is performed.
Uttarpuja involves formally saying goodbye to Lord Ganesha with reverence, which includes offering haldi (turmeric) and kumkum to the deity. Additionally, an aarti is conducted, and the worship finishes with mantrapushpanjali, floral offerings accompanied by sacred chants. During the procession, devotees present items such as curd, puffed rice, coconut, and modak to Lord Ganesha. Finally, the idol is immersed in flowing water, symbolising the belief that Ganesha will return the following year.Haridwar tragedy
In the video, a group of predominantly male devotees stand near the riverbank at dusk, preparing to immerse an idol. As they hold the idol, a man wearing a blue cap approaches from behind. Distracted by the ceremony, the others don't realise he loses his footing and is soon carried off by the current. Bystanders in the background can be heard shouting,“Arrey bachao!” (Save him).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment