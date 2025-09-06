Keir Starmer's Cabinet Rejig Continues After Rayner Tax Row: Ex-Dating Site Boss Enters Govt - Who's In, Who's Out?
Starmer's attention to the lower rung of his ministers comes after he appointed David Lammy as the new UK Deputy PM on Friday, following Angela Raynar's resignation over a tax underpayment row.
Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner was shown the door following a clash over the Chancellor's inheritance tax reforms, while Jason Stockwood - best known for his senior role at dating giant Match - has been brought into the Department of Business and Trade, mentioned a report by The Independent.Also Read | UK's Starmer Vows to 'Act on' Inquiry Into Deputy's Tax Affairs
At the same time, Starmer also reshuffled key posts at the Home Office in an effort to toughen the government's stance on illegal immigration.Which other ministers have been removed?
Downing Street, on Saturday confirmed that ex-investment minister Poppy Gustaffson and former local government minister Jim McMahon have also left the UK government.
Justin Madders left his position as a business minister and returned to the back benches in the House of Commons.Also Read | Donald Trump in Scotland for talks with UK PM, EU chief. What's on platter?
Meanwhile, Maria Eagle, the twin sister of Dame Angela, and Catherine McKinnell also left the Government, mentioned a report by The Daily Mail.Why the cabinet reshuffle?
As per reports, Rayner's exit has delivered a significant setback for Keir Starmer, coming just days after he reshuffled his No. 10 team.Also Read | UK Cabinet Pushes Starmer to Hasten Backing of Palestinian State
In her resignation letter, Rayner said she "deeply regretted" not seeking specialist tax advice and said the strain she was putting on her family by staying in post had become“unbearable,” reported BBC.Rayner tax underpayment row
Rayner – aged 45-years - a powerful leader within the Labour Party, handed in her resignation after a sped-up independent ethics inquiry concluded that she had breached the Ministerial Code of Conduct by failing to seek out specialist tax advice to ensure she paid the correct stamp duty on the property.
