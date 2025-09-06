Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian President Refuses Moscow Talks, Says Putin Could Come To Kyiv

Ukrainian President Refuses Moscow Talks, Says Putin Could Come To Kyiv


2025-09-06 03:15:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again declined Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to hold negotiations in Moscow, Azernews reports.

In an interview with ABC News, Zelensky stated that he could not accept Putin's offer for bilateral peace talks in the Russian capital.

“Putin can come to Kyiv. I cannot go to Moscow because my country is under daily missile attacks,” Zelensky underscored.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that someone unwilling to meet under wartime conditions could make unrealistic and unacceptable proposals:“It's the same as if I demanded that he come to Kyiv.”

Zelensky also suggested that Putin's proposal is, in effect, an attempt to delay the talks.

MENAFN06092025000195011045ID1110026067

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search