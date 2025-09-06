Ukrainian President Refuses Moscow Talks, Says Putin Could Come To Kyiv
In an interview with ABC News, Zelensky stated that he could not accept Putin's offer for bilateral peace talks in the Russian capital.
“Putin can come to Kyiv. I cannot go to Moscow because my country is under daily missile attacks,” Zelensky underscored.
The Ukrainian leader emphasized that someone unwilling to meet under wartime conditions could make unrealistic and unacceptable proposals:“It's the same as if I demanded that he come to Kyiv.”
Zelensky also suggested that Putin's proposal is, in effect, an attempt to delay the talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment