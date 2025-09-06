Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire Breaks Out At Former BBC Building In London

Fire Breaks Out At Former BBC Building In London


2025-09-06 03:15:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A major fire has erupted at a nine-story former BBC building in London, Azernews reports, citing the Independent.

Around 15 fire engines and approximately 100 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. The blaze affected the upper floors of the building. In addition to firefighting operations, the London police evacuated nearby buildings as a precaution, and a temporary shelter has been set up for displaced residents.

The Helios building, located on Wood Lane in the White City area, served as BBC's main headquarters until 2012. It now houses 162 apartments, a gym, and a 47-room hotel. Authorities have closed Wood Lane to traffic and advised residents to stay away from the area.

MENAFN06092025000195011045ID1110026066

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search