Türkiye Defeats Japan 3-1 To Reach First-Ever FIVB Women's World Championship Final

Türkiye Defeats Japan 3-1 To Reach First-Ever FIVB Women's World Championship Final
Japan started strong, controlling the first set with solid defense and efficient attacks to win 25-16. Türkiye responded in the second set, with Melissa Vargas and Eda Erdem Dundar leading the way as the team dominated to take it 25-17 and level the match.
Keeping up their momentum, Türkiye continued to pressure Japan in the third set, pulling ahead early and holding their lead to claim it 25-18 and move in front 2-1.
The fourth set was a thriller, with both teams trading points and the score tied at 24-24. Türkiye held its nerve in the closing moments, winning the set 27-25 to seal a 3-1 victory.
Türkiye will face either Italy or Brazil in the championship match on Sunday at 3.30 pm (1230GMT).
