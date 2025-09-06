In Sumy Region, Russian Drone Hit Car, Injuring Civilian

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy regional military administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy continues to attack the civilian population. In the Krasnopilia community, an enemy drone hit a car. A 57-year-old man was injured. He was taken to the hospital with injuries, and doctors are providing all the necessary assistance,” the head of the region wrote.

As reported, on September 6, Russian troops carried out two massive airstrikes on Kostiantynivk in the Donetsk region, resulting in two civilians being injured and infrastructure being damaged.

Illustrative photo: Telegram/Viktoria Halitsina