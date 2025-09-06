Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Sumy Region, Russian Drone Hit Car, Injuring Civilian

2025-09-06 03:15:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy regional military administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy continues to attack the civilian population. In the Krasnopilia community, an enemy drone hit a car. A 57-year-old man was injured. He was taken to the hospital with injuries, and doctors are providing all the necessary assistance,” the head of the region wrote.

Read also: 184 clashes on frontline in 24, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka sectors most intense

As reported, on September 6, Russian troops carried out two massive airstrikes on Kostiantynivk in the Donetsk region, resulting in two civilians being injured and infrastructure being damaged.

Illustrative photo: Telegram/Viktoria Halitsina

