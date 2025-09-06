Russian Invaders Transport Over 36,000 Tonnes Of Stolen Grain Via Mariupol Port
“From the beginning of the year to August 31, six ships carrying wheat, amounting to about 36,600 tons of grain, were sent from the seaport of Mariupol . This was reported by the so-called”Department of Agricultural Supervision of the DPR," the statement said.
The city council also stated that the looting and destruction of Mariupol's metallurgical plants by Russian troops continues. In particular, Kadyrov's forces prepared scrap metal from the Ilyich plant for transport by rail, as evidenced by a photo.
“The Mariupol seaport and railway have become elements of military logistics and a tool for looting the occupied territories. The invaders are transporting grain, metal, and other cargo,” the city council concluded.
As reported, according to the National Resistance Center, Russian occupiers have turned stolen Ukrainian grain into a global business. So-called“Russian” wheat is purchased by 70 countries, including Egypt, Turkey, and Iran.
Photo: Andriushchenko
