K'taka BJP Delegation Meets Former PM Deve Gowda, Seek Guidance On Current Developments

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 7 (IANS) Amid the confrontation with the Congress-led government in Karnataka, the BJP delegation led by State party President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra met former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru and sought his guidance over the current developments in the state.

Speaking to the media on Saturday after the meeting, BJP leader Vijayendra said that he met former Prime Minister Deve Gowda to seek his blessings and convey his regards.

"To receive his guidance, I, along with senior leaders from our party, visited him (former PM H.D. Deve Gowda)," he added.

BJP leader Vijayendra said that even at his advanced age, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda's concern for the country and the faith he places in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership are exemplary for young politicians like himself.

He also shared that they held discussions for long time on various current political developments in the state and the country.

"He (H.D. Deve Gowda) reminisced about his days as the country's Prime Minister," BJP leader Vijayendra noted.

"Deve Gowda said that only PM Narendra Modi is capable of strongly leading the country forward, and that it wouldn't be possible under anyone else. PM Modi Ji has taken up the challenge and is advancing the nation. Only he can lead such a strong India," the BJP leader quoted Deve Gowda as saying.

He also said that former PM Deve Gowda spoke of a deep, lifelong bond between himself and PM Modi.

Recalling an incident when former US President Donald Trump posed a challenge, BJP leader Vijayendra said that former PM Deve Gowda appreciated PM Modi's swift and effective response within 48 hours, calling him a "model leader".

"I visited former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, a senior and seasoned statesman, to enquire about his health," he added.

He also referenced a letter that former PM Deve Gowda had recently written to PM Modi, congratulating him after his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit.

The letter reportedly praised PM Modi's bold and successful diplomatic efforts in Japan and China, especially in the face of challenges posed by Trump.

Vijayendra dismissed reports of friction between BJP and JD-S, saying, "There is no lack of coordination between us; the gap lies in media perception."

Former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that the JD-S is also part of the NDA alliance.

He said: "Each political party works to strengthen its own organisation. However, there is a strong alliance between us. The BJP and JD-S are working together with mutual trust, belief, and respect, united in their people-centric goals. Our relationship in Karnataka is good and strong."

BJP MLAs B. Suresh Gowda and C.K. Ramamurthy, Karnataka BJP General Secretary Nandeesh Reddy, JD-S leaders T.N. Javarayi Gowda and H.K. Ramesh were present.