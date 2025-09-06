Exhumation Carried Out In Bannu On Court Orders To Probe Suspected Double Murder

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

On court directives, police exhumed the bodies of two alleged poisoning victims in the jurisdiction of Basia Khel police station, Bannu district, to advance investigations into a suspected double murder. The operation was conducted in the presence of Judicial Magistrate No. 02, police officials, doctors, and TMA staff.

According to details, a woman identified as (A) Bibi of Koti Sadat lodged a complaint with police on August 20, 2025, stating that her daughter (B), wife of Mudassir, had died on August 18 after allegedly consuming poisonous pills with her brother-in-law, Bilal Khan. Initially, the deaths were reported as suicides, but later the family suspected both were murdered under a planned scheme.

The complainant's family alleged that due to the suspected illicit relations between the deceased woman and Bilal Khan, several individuals – Bilal son of Noor Shad Ayaz of Ghani Machin Khel, (C) wife of Mir Dad of Shahbaz Azmat Khel, Moeenullah son of Syed Akbar Shah of Koti Sadat, and Zohaib alias Zahid son of Moeen of Koti Sadat – poisoned the victims by mixing toxic pills in their drinks.

Police registered case FIR No. 334 on August 20, 2025, under sections 302, 311, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The victims had been buried without postmortem examination. Subsequently, on August 21, court approval was obtained for exhumation.

On Thursday, under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate, a medical team, TMA staff, SHO Ismatullah Khan Niazi, and Investigation Officer Rafiqullah Khan, both graves were opened and vital organ samples were collected. These have been sent to Hayatabad Medical Complex, Peshawar, for laboratory analysis.

SP Investigation stated that the purpose of the exhumation was to ensure transparent, evidence-based investigation, enabling the case to be presented before the court with solid proof. He added that Bannu police remain committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the protection of citizens' lives and property.