Ambassador Qudah Submits Credentials To Syrian President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Damascus, September 6 (Petra) – Sufian Salman Qudah submitted his credentials to Syrian President Ahmad Sharaa on Saturday, assuming the role of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Jordan to Syria.During an official ceremony in Damascus, Qudah conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II to President Sharaa, along with his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Syrian people.In response, President Sharaa expressed appreciation and asked Qudah to extend his greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah II.The Syrian president praised the King's leadership and reaffirmed the strong, fraternal relations between the two nations. He said that Syria is committed to strengthen ties with Jordan and wished the Kingdom continued success and development.The ceremony was attended by Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Shaibani, as well as Mohammad Ahmad, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.