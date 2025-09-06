Pres. Aoun Urges Pressurizing Israel To End Occupation Of S. Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on the United States to apply pressures on the Israeli occupation forces to pull out of southern parts of his country and allow the Lebanese forces to take over.
During his meeting with head of the US Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper at the presidential Baabda Palace on Saturday, Aoun demanded activation of the Lebanon Ceasefire Monitoring Committee to ensure effective implementation of the provisions of the truce deal of last November and the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 of August 2006.
The committee - a mechanism co-chaired by the United States and France, along with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was formed after Lebanon and Israel reached an agreement on November 27, 2024, to end hostilities between the Israeli occupation forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah group.
President Aoun considers those steps crucial to helping the Lebanese regular troops implement the government decision to end irregular arms displays, a statement from Baabda Palace said, noting that the Lebanese cabinet has yesterday approved a military plan in this regard.
The President decried the continuous attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on south Lebanon, saying they are detrimental to the redeployment of the Lebanese in the area and the confiscation of irregular weapons.
At least 12 Lebanese military personnel were killed while taking hold of irregular munitions and defusing landmines in southern side of the Litani River, the statement said, noting that the army controls more than 85 percent of that area.
President Aoun attaches great importance to the US support to the Lebanese army to discharge their missions in maintaining security, combatting terrorism and controlling the borders of the country.
On his part, Admiral Cooper appreciated the distinctive efforts of the Lebanese army in the southern parts of the country.
He reaffirmed US support to Lebanese Army through provision of the necessary military supplies and training.
He noted that the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee would convene a meeting tomorrow Sunday to discuss the security situation in south Lebanon and assess the status quo of the November truce deal.
Also attending today's meeting were Head of the Committee Gen. Michael Leeney and US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa A. Johnson. (end)
