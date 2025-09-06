Iraqi PM Calls For An Investigation Cmte Regarding Mixing/Smuggling Of Oil
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Soudani called to form an investigation committee to investigate suspicions of corruption in the mixing and smuggling of Iraqi crude oil and petroleum products at Iraqi ports or within Iraqi territorial waters.
In a statement, the Iraqi Prime Minister's media office said that Al-Soudani stressed "no tolerance in this matter" and that the committee would submit its recommendations, after completing the investigations, to the Council of Ministers to respond appropriately.
Adding that such measures will be in accordance with the law "to ensure support for the national economy and the protection of public funds."
The US administration imposed sanctions on Iraqi businessmen accused of mixing Iranian oil with Iraqi oil and smuggling it as Iraqi oil to evade US sanctions.
Few days ago, the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company denied in a statement the existence of smuggling operations, affirming its control over export operations at Iraqi ports and territorial waters. (Pickup previous)
