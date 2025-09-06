Encaleret Showed Parathyroid Hormone-Independent Normalization Of Blood And Urine Calcium In Phase 2 Proof-Of-Concept Study In Post-Surgical Hypoparathyroidism

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - 80% of post-surgical hypoparathyroidism participants achieved concomitant blood and 24-hour urine calcium in the normal reference range within 5 days of encaleret treatment initiation compared to 0% of participants on conventional therapy at baseline

- Encaleret was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported over the study period

- Based on these findings, BridgeBio intends to initiate a registrational clinical study of encaleret, an orally-administered investigational therapy, in chronic hypoparathyroidism in 2026

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the“Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced today that encaleret showed parathyroid hormone (PTH)-independent normalization of blood and urine calcium in post-surgical hypoparathyroidism. The Phase 2 results were shared in an oral presentation at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) Annual Meeting 2025.

“Chronic hypoparathyroidism is a challenging condition to manage because treatment involves striking a balance between blood and urine calcium. With conventional therapy, using calcium and active vitamin D, we typically aim for a low or low-normal blood calcium to reduce the risk of high urinary calcium which can cause kidney calcifications and renal injury. Unfortunately, not all patients are able to achieve this balance, and many still struggle – some with the disruptive symptoms of low blood calcium, and others with persistently high urine calcium,” said Iris Hartley, M.D., endocrinologist and clinician investigator at the National Institute of Dental and Cranial Facial Research of the National Institutes of Health.“There is a clear need for better options. New results from this study are very promising, suggesting a potential path for improved calcium control in a convenient pill form.”

The Phase 2 proof-of-concept study evaluated the PTH-independent effects of encaleret on renal calcium handling in patients with post-surgical hypoparathyroidism. Ten participants with post-surgical hypoparathyroidism were administered encaleret at 162 mg twice daily for up to 5 days. Calcitriol was stopped one day prior to the first dose. After starting encaleret, calcium and calcitriol were titrated based on blood calcium. The findings from the study include:



Encaleret treatment resulted in a rapid and sustained reduction in fractional excretion of calcium in nine participants with post-surgical hypoparathyroidism

80% of post-surgical hypoparathyroidism participants achieved concomitant blood and urine calcium in the normal reference range within 5 days of treatment initiation compared to 0% of participants on conventional therapy at baseline These results support the continued evaluation of encaleret as an orally-administered treatment option for patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism



“These Phase 2 results show that encaleret may help normalize blood and urine calcium in patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism, in the absence of stimulating PTH secretion, due to its effect on the calcium-sensing receptor expressed in the kidney. Based on these encouraging findings, we intend to initiate a registrational clinical study of encaleret in chronic hypoparathyroidism in 2026,” said Scott Adler, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Calcilytix, a BridgeBio affiliate that is focused on developing encaleret.

During ASBMR 2025, we also presented data from two preclinical studies of infigratinib, which demonstrated that low-dose infigratinib significantly improved bone growth in a hypochondroplasia mouse model as well as enhanced skull development in a Crouzon/Pfeiffer syndrome model. These data underscore the therapy's broad potential for treating skeletal conditions. Additionally, the study of infigratinib in the hypochondroplasia mouse model was recently published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

