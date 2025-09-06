Public Water Access On St. Croix River At William O'brien State Park Temporarily Closed (Published September 6, 2025)
Boaters are advised to use alternate PWAs on the river while the PWA at William O'Brien State Park is closed. The closest access sites on the St. Croix River are at Osceola and the St. Croix Boom Site. A map of the St. Croix River State Water Trail that includes PWAs is on the DNR website.
A drop in the river level is common at this time of year. However, combined with the unintended Lake Alice drawdown that occurred over the weekend of August 9-10, 2025, this season's drop in river levels created a sediment delta that clogged the back channel of the St. Croix River where the park's PWA is located. The low river levels and the heavy sediment load are two issues that, independently, would not require closure of the PWA. However, combined they've made the boat landing unusable.
The Department of Natural Resources is working to determine the best course of action to address the increased sediment in the channel and reopen the PWA.
Updates about the PWA at William O'Brien will be shared in the visitor alerts on the park's website as they are available.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment