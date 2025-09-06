Established Personal Injury Law Firm Expands To New Port Richey Location To Address Rising Local Legal Needs

Wendy Doyle-Palumbo, P.A.

Wendy Doyle-Palumbo, P.A. Opens Second Office to Better Serve Community with 30+ Years of Trial Experience

- Wendy Doyle-PalumboNEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wendy Doyle-Palumbo, P.A. , a respected personal injury and family law practice with over three decades of litigation experience, 20 of those years as a licensed Attorney, has officially opened a new location at 5727 Missouri Ave #213, New Port Richey, FL 34652. The expansion comes as a direct response to the significant legal needs in the New Port Richey area, where traffic accidents and personal injury claims continue to impact thousands of residents annually.The decision to establish a presence in New Port Richey reflects the area's documented need for experienced legal representation. According to recent Florida Traffic Safety Dashboard data, New Port Richey experienced 865 traffic crashes in 2023 alone, accounting for approximately 12% of Pasco County's total accidents despite representing about 35% of the county's population. While the city has made strides in safety improvements, the substantial number of crashes resulting in property damage and injuries continues to create legal challenges for local residents.Addressing Critical Local NeedsPasco County statistics reveal the ongoing impact of traffic incidents on the community:Over 7,200 total crashes occurred countywide in 2023Approximately 54% of all crashes result in injuries, affecting nearly 4,000 individuals annuallyIntersection accidents remain the leading cause of serious injuries, with 4,486 intersection crashes in 2022 alone resulting in 308 serious injuriesThe county's fatality rate of 1.99 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled exceeds the state average"These statistics represent real families dealing with real consequences," said Attorney Wendy Doyle-Palumbo. "Our expansion into New Port Richey allows us to provide more accessible, experienced legal representation to residents who may be facing insurance company challenges, medical bills, and recovery time following accidents that weren't their fault."Three Decades of Proven Trial ExperienceDoyle-Palumbo brings extensive courtroom experience that sets her apart from many personal injury attorneys. Her background includes service as Assistant Attorney General and Guardian Ad Litem Attorney, providing her with comprehensive understanding of Florida's legal system. Unlike many injury lawyers who avoid trial litigation, Doyle-Palumbo has built a reputation as a "trial warrior" who insurance companies recognize and respect.The firm's approach addresses a critical gap in legal representation, as many personal injury attorneys prefer quick settlements over thorough trial preparation. This distinction has proven valuable for clients, particularly given Florida's complex PIP (Personal Injury Protection) laws and insurance company tactics that often seek to minimize legitimate claims.Community-Focused Legal ServicesThe New Port Richey location will offer the same comprehensive legal services as the firm's primary office, including:Auto accident representationSlip and fall claimsWrongful death casesFamily law mattersFree initial consultations with no upfront fees"We're not just expanding our geographic reach-we're deepening our commitment to this community," Doyle-Palumbo noted. "With Pasco County seeing increases in both traffic volume and accident-related injuries over recent years, local residents need advocates who understand both the legal landscape and the personal impact these incidents have on families."Supporting Local Safety InitiativesThe firm's expansion coincides with ongoing county efforts to improve traffic safety. While Pasco County has achieved a 7.9% reduction in serious injuries and a 1.3% decrease in fatalities in recent five-year comparisons, transportation planners acknowledge that significant work remains. The Pasco County Metropolitan Planning Organization has set an aggressive goal of 10% reduction in traffic-related deaths and serious injuries.Attorney Doyle-Palumbo's presence in New Port Richey provides residents with immediate access to experienced legal counsel during what are often the most challenging periods of their lives. Her three-decade track record of litigation success and reputation for refusing to accept inadequate settlement offers ensures that local accident victims have strong advocacy when facing insurance companies and complex legal proceedings.About Wendy Doyle-Palumbo, P.A.Wendy Doyle-Palumbo, P.A. specializes in personal injury and family law throughout the Tampa Bay area. The firm serves clients throughout Florida, with a reputation for aggressive litigation and maximum compensation recovery. Attorney Doyle-Palumbo's extensive trial experience and background in multiple legal roles have earned recognition throughout the Sixth and Fifth Judicial Circuits.The New Port Richey office is located at 5727 Missouri Ave #213, New Port Richey, FL 34652. Free consultations are available by calling (727) 263-3319.

Wendy Doyle-Palumbo

Wendy Doyle-Palumbo, P.A.

+1 (727) 263-3319

