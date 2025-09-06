Visionary Teacher Jagadeesh Paramahangsa Joins Global Experts In New Conscious Leadership Documentary

Jagadeesh Paramahangsa Prayer

The Pillars of Power

Uniting Conscious Leadership and Sacred Service Through the Divine Light Transmission

- Jagadeesh Paramahangsa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned spiritual teacher and visionary Jagadeesh Paramahangsa is set to appear in the highly anticipated documentary Pillars of Power : The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness, joining a cast of internationally recognized thought leaders including Dr. Joe Vitale, Marie Diamond, Sharon Lechter, and Ken Honda.

Jagadeesh Paramahangsa is known for sacred energy work and lifelong commitment to spiritual realization, bringing a distinct presence to the film-transmitting a living energetic frequency rooted in peace, coherence, and spiritual intelligence. Jagadeesh's contribution offers a rare moment of stillness in the narrative, inviting viewers into an experience of power that begins within.

Jagadeesh's appearance in Pillars of Power reflects a growing global interest in consciousness-based leadership, where clarity, alignment, and presence are becoming core values across industries. A staggering 89% of Americans attribute stronger employee performance-and 87% better financial performance-to conscious leadership (source: Inc. Magazine). Rather than offering a formula for success, Jagadeesh embodies an invitation to return to inner awareness and integrity as the foundation for impactful living and decision-making.

As part of a broader mission of spiritual service, Jagadeesh continues to offer the signature Divine Light Transmission -a twice weekly global event that is freely accessible to all. This non-verbal, energetic offering is designed to awaken consciousness, catalyze healing, and support spiritually grounded living across diverse cultures and communities.

Thousands around the world-ranging from wellness professionals to business leaders-have reported profound shifts as a result of these transmissions. Experiences include emotional release, renewed vitality, physical recalibration, and spontaneous states of deep inner peace. Unlike traditional teachings or techniques, the Divine Light Transmission is not something to practice or analyze-it is something to receive.

Jagadeesh describes this work as a“living current of Divine-Love-Bliss Consciousness,” one that meets each participant exactly where they are, offering a resonance that aligns with their unique readiness and capacity for integration.

Sessions are held every Tuesday at 9:00 PM EDT and every Saturday at 12:00 pm EDT.

Register at: Divine-Love-Bliss

As interest in mental wellness and spiritual growth accelerates, the demand for direct, experience-based modalities has increased significantly. According to Rich Woman Magazine, more than 200 to 500 million people now engage in mindfulness practices, with a 33% surge in demand for emotional well-being services reported in just three years.

Jagadeesh's ongoing mission focuses on serving the emergence of spiritually integrated leadership-a model in which influence arises not from external control, but from internal resonance. The work supports individuals, organizations, and communities in accessing deeper intelligence through inner alignment and spiritual clarity.

About Jagadeesh Paramahangsa

Jagadeesh Paramahangsa is an internationally respected spiritual teacher, sacred energy healer, and visionary dedicated to elevating global consciousness. Bestowed the title Paramahangsa by a revered Rishi in India, Jagadeesh is recognized for embodying a sustained state of Divine Realization.

Holding a graduate degree in Transpersonal Psychology, Jagadeesh bridges timeless spiritual insight with contemporary psychological depth. Since 1986, the work has guided Fortune 100 executives, global visionaries, and seekers from all walks of life toward clarity, well-being, and self-empowerment.

Jagadeesh's work has been featured at leading institutions including the Omega Institute and the Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS). With a presence rooted in service and transmission Jagadeesh offers a rare integration of spiritual embodiment and practical resonance.

Explore more at divine-love-bliss

Dawna Campbell

The Los Angeles Tribune

...

PARAMAHANSA: THE MASTER OF DIVINE LIGHT & SACRED HEALING

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.