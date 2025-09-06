News, Politics, Business, Tech And The Arts On Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CX0gqxsL87w/sddefault.jpg" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

Nairobi forecasts steadiness in the shilling, naira and cedi for the week ahead to Thursday, even as Uganda's shilling may firm and Zambia's kwacha shows signs of weakness, according to trader assessments cited on 5 September 2025.

Kenya's shilling is anticipated to remain stable against the dollar, with commercial bank quotes clustered around 129.00/40 per dollar-virtually unchanged from the prior Thursday-thanks to subdued foreign exchange demand. Traders expect the shilling, naira and cedi to hold steady as projected this week.

Nigeria's naira is also expected to stay range-bound, supported by active interventions from the central bank, dollar inflows from exporters and demand from importers and travellers. Market rates hovered near 1,533 per dollar on official platforms, with slightly higher activity in street markets.

In Ghana, the cedi is seen maintaining its current level amid ongoing central bank liquidity provision and persistent corporate demand. The exchange rate held at approximately 10.90 to the dollar compared to the week before. Limited supply has not yet triggered a marked depreciation, in part due to the central bank's cautious support.

By contrast, Uganda's shilling may strengthen, buoyed by soft demand for dollars-especially from merchandise importers-and strong remittance and export inflows. Zambia's kwacha, meanwhile, faces potential downward pressure despite generally steady trading. Elevated corporate appetite for hard currency could weigh on the kwacha, though it is expected to remain within its current trading band.

The week-ahead outlook suggests relatively calm conditions for the“shilling, naira and cedi to hold steady”, with divergence in Uganda and Zambia as notable by contrast.

Market confidence in the stability of Kenya's, Nigeria's and Ghana's currencies appears rooted in ongoing central bank activity and balanced demand-supply dynamics. In Kenya, the stability reflects muted forex demand mid-month, often a quiet period in trading. Nigeria benefits from robust supply of dollars through both official channels and corporate inflows. Ghana's central bank has managed to keep liquidity available, offsetting corporate dollar requirements that might otherwise have fueled depreciation.

Uganda's potential firming of the shilling owes much to lower importer demand and continued inward flows from remittances and exporters, which ease balance-of-payments pressures. In Zambia, the kwacha's modest vulnerability stems from rising corporate demand, even as broader economic indicators suggest relative calm.

