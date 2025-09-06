News, Politics, Business, Tech And The Arts On Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) decoding="async" alt="" border="0" width="320" data-original-height="667" data-original-width="1000" src="https://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/news/za2h27qfww-vnvf0kpdoh/MA_6P_UHN_NEURALINK_IMP_OM01HMUE.mp4.00_00_22_09.Still001.jpg" onerror="this.onerror=null;this.src='https://thearabianpost.com/assets/aparab-news-post.jpg?v3';" />

Two quadriplegic patients in Toronto have undergone implantation of Neuralink's wireless brain-computer interface as part of the CAN-PRIME clinical trial, marking the first such procedures conducted outside the United States. The trial, authorised by Health Canada, aims to evaluate both the safety and the initial clinical functionality of the company's N1 implant and R1 surgical robot in enabling individuals with paralysis to control external devices through thought alone.

The surgery took place at the University Health Network's Toronto Western Hospital under the guidance of neurosurgeon Andres Lozano. It follows Neuralink's US PRIME study, in which two patients have already received implants and shown promising outcomes-one using the device to design 3D objects and play video games.

A leading advocate for spinal cord injury research has described the Neuralink chip trial in Canada as highly encouraging yet insists that expectations be tempered. Though the technology holds clear promise in enhancing autonomy for individuals with quadriplegia, he cautioned that serious risks remain, including brain bleeds, infection, wire migration, and potential long-term complications.

That caution echoes broader concerns noted in earlier US trials, where regulators flagged issues such as battery safety, wire migration within the brain, and the reversibility of the implant. Still, participants like“RJ”, a military veteran, have demonstrated meaningful gains, such as controlling a smartphone and TV by thought months after implantation.

The Neuralink chip trial in Canada signifies a forward step in mapping out the real-world viability of brain-computer interfaces, bringing the frontier of neurotechnology into Canadian clinical research. The hospital and trial team will monitor outcomes closely, but broader availability remains distant, requiring further long-term data to establish efficacy and safety for widespread use.

See also Covid's Impact on Blood Vessels Raises Long-Term Health Concerns

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?