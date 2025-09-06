News, Politics, Business, Tech And The Arts On Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Kathmandu blocked access on 4 September 2025 to 26 social media and communication platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, after they failed to register with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology by a government-imposed deadline. Users attempting to reach these services have found them inaccessible, while the digital move has prompted intensified debate about regulation versus censorship.

The government's action stems from a directive issued on 25 August, which required foreign and domestic platforms to register within seven days, appoint a local liaison and grievance officer, and ensure self-regulation. Those platforms that complied-such as TikTok, Viber, Nimbuzz, WeTalk and Poppo Live-remain accessible. Officials emphasise the move is part of broader efforts to curb cyber-crime and misinformation, uphold digital sovereignty and enforce accountability on operators and users.

Critics argue that the action undermines freedom of expression and press freedom. Rights groups warn that the measure resembles censorship models seen in more authoritarian states. The Committee to Protect Journalists warned that the ban would“seriously hinder journalists' work and people's access to news and information”. Access Now compared it to“the architecture of censorship seen in the People's Republic of China's Great Firewall” and urged Nepal to restore access through transparent and consultative legislation. Federations of journalists in Nepal similarly lament the threats to critical rights.

The Supreme Court had affirmed on 17 August that platforms must register to operate in Nepal, aiming to combat misinformation. Yet it did not direct outright bans. Observers note the government has now interpreted the ruling as meriting immediate action via a blocking order.

The Nepal cuts access to 26 social media services initiative echoes similar global tensions between regulating big tech and safeguarding civic freedoms. It raises questions about legal oversight, due process and the degree to which digital governance may evolve without undermining democratic norms. More than 90 per cent of Nepal's population has internet access, and platforms like Facebook, X and YouTube form vital channels for education, employment and civic engagement across the country.

