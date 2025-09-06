News, Politics, Business, Tech And The Arts On Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Thunes has integrated Ripple's infrastructure into its payments network, allowing Ripple–Thunes integration accelerates global payments with enhanced speed, transparency and cost-efficiency. Drawing on their existing 2020 alliance, the Singapore-based fintech firm and Ripple announced the deeper collaboration on 2 September 2025, aiming to transform cross-border transfers for businesses and financial institutions worldwide.

The integration embeds Ripple Payments into Thunes's Direct Global Network, spanning 130 + countries and over 80 currencies. This union leverages Ripple's global payout infrastructure-serving 90 + markets and covering more than 90 % of daily FX flows, with over US $70 billion processed-bringing real-time, cost-efficient, and transparent transactions to Thunes's vast network.

Chloe Mayenobe, President and COO of Thunes, emphasised that the partnership bridges traditional finance and digital assets, enabling seamless, compliant cross-border payments at scale. She stressed the importance of real-time settlement and robust local integrations in scaling financial access globally. Fiona Murray, Managing Director for Asia-Pacific at Ripple, underscored how combining Thunes's payment reach with Ripple's digital asset infrastructure enhances speed, accessibility, and compliance.

This move extends Thunes's capability to deliver payouts in local currencies in regions with limited banking access, particularly through its SmartX Treasury System. Ripple Payments is now integrated into SmartX, bolstering liquidity management and last-mile delivery in underbanked markets.

Analysis from BeInCrypto notes that this alignment enables faster settlement and improved compliance, especially where mobile wallets like GCash, M-Pesa, and WeChat Pay dominate. For enterprises, the collaboration promises efficient global transfers with lower friction. Crowdfund Insider adds that the partnership broadens payout reach while streamlining money movement across key markets.

See also Ethereum, Dogecoin and Remittix Show Promising Market Movements

Electronic Payments International confirms the integration into SmartX, reinforcing Thunes's treasury capabilities and enhancing its services. CryptoBriefing highlights the joint effort to improve speed, transparency and compliance across Thunes's global network by incorporating Ripple Payments.

This development reflects an industry shift: traditional payment networks increasingly adopt blockchain infrastructure to reduce costs and boost efficiency. Thunes, with its“Smart Superhighway” platform covering billions of mobile wallets, bank accounts, and cards, stands well-positioned to harness Ripple's tools for expanding financial inclusion.

Thunes, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Singapore, already partners with PayPal, Uber, Grab, Paytm, and others, serving a global footprint that includes more than 3 billion accounts across 130 countries. The integration with Ripple strengthens its proposition to these and other clients seeking faster, more transparent cross-border transfers.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?