Some 6% Of Swiss Surface Area Suitable For Solar Plants
The analysis is intended to serve as a guide for the cantons in their planning. The cantons themselves decide which areas are actually used for solar installations.
Decisive factors include grid connection, protection interests and costs.
In most cantons, there is a great deal of room for manoeuvre for the construction of free-standing solar installations, as the survey shows.
Only in the city cantons of Basel and Geneva are there hardly any suitable areas available.More More Climate solutions Alpine nimbyism freezes Swiss green energy dreams
This content was published on Jul 5, 2021 Is Switzerland, one of the world's most environmentally conscious societies, in danger of moving backwards on green projects?
