Some 6% Of Swiss Surface Area Suitable For Solar Plants

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Around 6% of Switzerland's surface area could be used for free-standing photovoltaic systems in future. This corresponds to around 240,000 hectares, says a new federal survey. This content was published on September 6, 2025 - 12:55 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The analysis is intended to serve as a guide for the cantons in their planning. The cantons themselves decide which areas are actually used for solar installations.

Decisive factors include grid connection, protection interests and costs.

In most cantons, there is a great deal of room for manoeuvre for the construction of free-standing solar installations, as the survey shows.

Only in the city cantons of Basel and Geneva are there hardly any suitable areas available.

