Panama Receives U.S. Military Helicopters For Exercises -
“The execution of the Panamax exercise and joint training contribute to strengthening the operational capabilities of Panamanian state security forces for the protection of the Panama Canal,” the official statement added. Phase I of this exercise took place last July with the participation of more than 100 Special Forces from Panama and the United States, along with five helicopters of the same type as those that arrived in the Central American country this Friday. Joint exercises between the US and Panama, which has not had an army since 1990, have become common since the 1989 US invasion. This exercise is even more so now that they have renewed cooperation in this area through a memorandum of understanding that has generated some controversy in the Central American country because it provides for a larger, temporary, and rotating US military presence.
Phase II of the Panamax Alpha exercises coincides with the unprecedented military deployment in the Caribbean by the US as part of the war it has declared on drug trafficking, linking it to the Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro, for which it is offering a $50 million reward. In this context, the USS Lake Erie crossed the Panama Canal on August 29th, bound for the Caribbean, where the US has deployed more than 4,000 marines, three destroyers, and a nuclear-powered submarine. This Friday, US media reported that the Donald Trump administration ordered the deployment of ten F-35 fighter jets to an air base in Puerto Rico for the same purpose of combating drug trafficking in the region, amid escalating tensions with Venezuela.
