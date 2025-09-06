The Network Of Children's Orchestras And Choirs - Young Musicians From Chiriquí

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) With more than 150 young artists on stage, the Chiriquí Unit of the Panama Network of Children's Orchestras and Choirs held its closing concert at the David International Fair. The beginner music groups, rhythm band, recorder, paper orchestra, pre-school orchestra, and children's orchestra, all elegantly dressed, demonstrated to the audience their skills and the abilities they had developed in their classes.

Gregorio González, Director of Culture for the regional office in Chiriquí, highlighted the students' tremendous talent and announced that MiCultura is advancing initiatives to provide better facilities for the Network's rehearsals. For his part, Edwuin Aparicio, coordinator of the Chiriquí module, highlighted the achievements and the high level of performance being performed, in venues such as the Gran Teatro Nacional last July, marking the first time a group from the province has performed at these facilities.