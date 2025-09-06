Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
The Network Of Children's Orchestras And Choirs - Young Musicians From Chiriquí -

The Network Of Children's Orchestras And Choirs - Young Musicians From Chiriquí -


2025-09-06 02:06:10
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) With more than 150 young artists on stage, the Chiriquí Unit of the Panama Network of Children's Orchestras and Choirs held its closing concert at the David International Fair. The beginner music groups, rhythm band, recorder, paper orchestra, pre-school orchestra, and children's orchestra, all elegantly dressed, demonstrated to the audience their skills and the abilities they had developed in their classes.

Gregorio González, Director of Culture for the regional office in Chiriquí, highlighted the students' tremendous talent and announced that MiCultura is advancing initiatives to provide better facilities for the Network's rehearsals. For his part, Edwuin Aparicio, coordinator of the Chiriquí module, highlighted the achievements and the high level of performance being performed, in venues such as the Gran Teatro Nacional last July, marking the first time a group from the province has performed at these facilities.

MENAFN06092025000218011062ID1110025760

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search