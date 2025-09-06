We Would Move Into A Phase Of Armed Struggle. Says Nicolás Maduro If Venezuela Were Attacked

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The United States has deployed eight missile-equipped military ships and a nuclear-powered submarine to areas of the Caribbean Sea. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro stated this Friday that if his country were attacked, it would“enter into a phase of armed struggle,” in a context in which he denounced“threats” from the United States, which is carrying out a military deployment in the Caribbean Sea near the Venezuelan coast, under the pretext of combating drug trafficking. Maduro indicated that Venezuela is“still in the unarmed phase of struggle, which is a political, communications, and institutional phase,” but, he added, if“it were attacked in some way, it would move to a stage of armed, planned, organized struggle by all the people against aggression, whether local, regional, or national.”

“We would move into a phase of armed struggle, in defense of peace, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and our people,” the Chavista leader added at an activation event for citizen militias, broadcast on the state-run Venezuelan Television (VTV). He also noted that Venezuela is in the“readiness and preparation phase” of defense and will move on to“deploying defensive capabilities, training, and retraining the entire Venezuelan population.” He also said that the Venezuelan people are“pacifist,” but“warlike,” and that“no one” will“come and enslave” them, neither“today nor ever.” Maduro began the first day of“operational and organizational activation of the entire Bolivarian National Militia (MNB) , already structured, of the citizens who enlisted in the first two days,” carried out in August, in defense of Venezuela against the“threats” he denounces from the United States.

Earlier, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil stated that the deployment of U.S. aircraft threatens Maduro's government, after the United States ordered ten F-35 fighter jets to an air base in Puerto Rico as part of the Washington-directed operation to combat drug trafficking in the Caribbean. In a telephone conversation with VTV, the foreign minister reiterated that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio justifies the military deployment“using as a pretext a supposed crackdown on drug trafficking,” including, he mentioned, that the Venezuelan government traffics drugs, but, he added, this is“the biggest lie.” The United States has deployed eight missile-equipped military ships and a nuclear-powered submarine to areas of the Caribbean Sea near the Venezuelan coast to combat drug trafficking, which it says is“polluting” the streets of the country.

Venezuelan F-16 Pilots Who Flew Over US Ships 'May Be Acting Under Threats from Maduro'

Rear Admiral Carlos Molina Tamayo, a Venezuelan military officer exiled in Spain, reveals that the Venezuelan Air Force has no budget and that the 16th Fighter Air Group has only four aircraft and expired ammunition. A suicide mission in the face of the military might of the United States.

Pilots Alfredo Tanzella Rangel (Major General) and Cruz Alfredo Esteves Silva followed orders in what is known as a“false flag.”