Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi Welcomes President Trump's Positive Assessment Of India-US Ties Amid Tariff Dispute

2025-09-06 02:05:47
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 6 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his appreciation for President Donald Trump's positive assessment of India-US relations and reaffirmed the strong and forward-looking nature of their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his stance, stating: "Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership."

This marks the Prime Minister's first direct response to President Trump since the United States imposed a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods. A week later, an additional 25 percent tariff was announced, citing India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Prime Minister Modi's remarks came shortly after President Trump commented on the current state of India–US bilateral relations.

Speaking at the White House, US President Donald Trump described the India-US relationship as“special” and expressed personal admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him“a great Prime Minister.” He affirmed, "India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about" . The US president was responding to a question on whether he is ready to reset relations with India.

Earlier, President Trump had posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, suggesting that the United States had“lost” both India and Russia to China. His remarks followed a widely circulated image showing the leaders of India, Russia, and China together at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

(KNN Bureau)

