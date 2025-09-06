Teachers Day 2025: SRM AP Recognises Ten Faculty With Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, India SRM University-AP observed Teachers' Day 2025 by honouring its faculty members for their contribution to teaching, research, and institutional growth. The celebration was attended by the Chief Guest, Prof. V Chandrasekhar, Visiting Distinguished Professor, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Hyderabad, along with SRM Group Research Executive Director, Prof. D Narayana Rao; Advisor-SRM Group, Prof. V S Rao; Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ch Satish Kumar; Registrar, Dr R Premkumar ; Deans; Directors; Faculty, Staff and Students of the varsity.

Members of SRM AP leadership, felicitating Prof. V Chandrasekhar on the occasion of Teachers' Day Celebration



Pro Vice Chancellor in his welcome address remarked on how teachers hold the ability to transform students. Addressing the popular misconception of how AI can replace teachers Prof. Satish remarked,“AI may advance to great extent, but it can never replace the profound impact of teachers. Just as a restaurant meal can never match a mother's cooking, so too can AI never replicate the love and transformation that educators bring to their students' lives." He also added that, in his opinion, the most respected strata of teachers are the primary and secondary school teachers, as they lay the foundation of knowledge and discipline in students. He mentioned that the university teachers fine-tune the students' future.

Outstanding Faculty Award Winners pose with the leadership team at SRM AP



Chief Guest Prof. V Chandrasekhar underscored the transformative power of education and the lasting legacy that educators can impart to their students by sharing the inspiring story of Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, a notable scientist, educator, and nationalist, who pursued a career in chemistry only due to the profound impact of a dedicated teacher.



As part of the ceremony, University Outstanding Faculty Awards 2025 were presented to Prof. Ramesh Vaddi, Dr G V P Bhagath Singh, Dr Pradyut Kumar Sanki, Dr K A Sunitha, Dr Tousif Khan N, Dr Javid Ahmad Dar, Dr Lalitha Mohan Mohapatra, Dr Vineeth Thomas, Dr Jatis Kumar Dash, and Dr Saleti Sumalatha, recognising their academic contributions and commitment to excellence. Dr Anirban Ghosh, Associate Professor was awarded the Prof. V S Rao Foundation – Prof. H P Tiwari Best Faculty Award 2025 for his outstanding achievements in teaching and research. All the awardees were presented with mementos, certificates and a cash prize of 50k.



The event also featured the presentation of 22 Five-Year Service Awards to long-serving faculty members. Additionally, 10 faculty members were awarded the Popular Faculty Award. These awards underscored the institution's commitment to celebrating and encouraging academic excellence.



In his message, Prof. D Narayana Rao, SRM Group Research Executive Director, highlighted the significant transformation in the global perception of India. Prof. Rao underscored that this progress ultimately boils down to the making of world-class scientists, innovators, and leaders, and the teachers play a crucial role in this aspect. Their influence is pivotal in fostering an environment where curiosity thrives and future breakthroughs are born.



The Teachers' Day celebration reaffirmed the university's belief that teachers are central to nurturing future generations and advancing knowledge for the betterment of society. At SRM University-AP, this commitment aligns with the institution's vision of fostering innovation, driving cutting-edge research, and preparing globally competent graduates who contribute meaningfully to nation-building and societal progress.