Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Minister Of Transport Meets Saudi Minister Of Transport And Logistic Services


2025-09-06 02:02:39
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani met with Minister of Transport and Logistic Services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, on the sidelines of his visit to the exhibition accompanying the 2nd annual Sustainable Maritime Industry Conference (SMIC) in Jeddah.
The two ministers discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in transportation, and ways to enhance them in areas of expertise exchange, infrastructure development's best practices, and land, maritime, air, and railroad transportation networks integration.
The meeting was attended by several senior officials from the Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services.

MENAFN06092025000067011011ID1110025714

