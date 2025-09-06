Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Gaza Aid, Ceasefire Efforts


2025-09-06 02:02:39
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Saturday a phone call from the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom (UK) Yvette Cooper.
During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. HE Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Yvette Cooper on her appointment as Foreign Secretary, wishing her success in carrying out her duties.
The call also discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.
HE Sheikh Mohammed also stressed the need to intensify regional and international efforts to end the brutal war on the Gaza Strip, ensure the sustainable and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip, and release prisoners and detainees.
