Gaza Death Toll Hits 64,368 Martyrs
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 64,368 martyrs and 162,367 injured. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza stated Saturday that 68 martyrs and 362 injured arrived at the sector's hospitals in the past 24 hours, noting that the number of martyrs and injuries since the occupation breached the ceasefire agreement on March 18 has reached 11,828 martyrs and 50,326 injured.
It also noted that hospitals had received 23 martyrs in the past 24 hours among aid victims, along with 143 injured, bringing the total number of martyrs who died seeking sustenance to 2,385 people, and the injured to 17,577.
The ministry further reported that hospitals in the sector recorded 6 new deaths due to famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of victims of the systematic Israeli starvation of Gaza's residents to 385 deaths, including 135 children.
The Israeli occupation continues its genocidal war against Gaza and its people, disregarding international calls to stop the killing machine and open the crossings to allow humanitarian aid, amid an unprecedented catastrophic humanitarian situation. Palestinian Ministry of Health death toll ongoing Israeli aggression ceasefire agreement
It also noted that hospitals had received 23 martyrs in the past 24 hours among aid victims, along with 143 injured, bringing the total number of martyrs who died seeking sustenance to 2,385 people, and the injured to 17,577.
The ministry further reported that hospitals in the sector recorded 6 new deaths due to famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of victims of the systematic Israeli starvation of Gaza's residents to 385 deaths, including 135 children.
The Israeli occupation continues its genocidal war against Gaza and its people, disregarding international calls to stop the killing machine and open the crossings to allow humanitarian aid, amid an unprecedented catastrophic humanitarian situation. Palestinian Ministry of Health death toll ongoing Israeli aggression ceasefire agreement
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment