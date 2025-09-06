Group Arrested For Committing Evil Acts In Name Of Sufism

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Propagation of Virtue, Prevention of Vice and Hearing Complaints says a group has been arrested on the charge of misusing the name of Sufism and committing unlawful acts.

MoPVPV spokesman Saifullah Khyber wrote on his Facebook page the arrested group carried out illegal activities in the name of Sufism and religion.

He said, without giving details, that the group had been arrested.

He said the ministry is responsible to prevent evil in society, promote good deeds, and protect people from evil thoughts and false beliefs.

Every believing Muslim is obligated to protect himself and his community from actions and practices that conflict with Sharia law and the principles of Hanafi jurisprudence, he added.

Khyber explained Afghanistan is an Islamic country and all its citizens are Muslims and followers of the Hanafi school of thought, and no one will be allowed to misuse the name of religion and Sufism to carry out actions that are not permitted by Sharia and the law.

