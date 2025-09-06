Hanafi Calls On World To Recognize Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, says Afghanistan aims to become a bridge between Central and South Asia.

He called on the international community to unfreeze the country's assets and recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

Speaking at a major investment promotion conference in Kabul today (Saturday), Hanafi urged countries around the world to support Afghanistan in implementing development projects that would generate employment and engage the country's youth in productive work.

He reiterated his call for the unfreezing of Afghanistan's frozen assets and for formal recognition of the Islamic Emirate.

Hanafi emphasized that the conference holds significance not only for Afghanistan, but also for neighboring countries, the broader region, and the international community.

He stressed the importance of seizing this opportunity after decades of insecurity and conflict.

Highlighting the Islamic Emirate's achievements, Hanafi pointed to the ban on cultivation and trafficking of narcotics, as well as efforts to support widows and orphans.

He stated that development projects are advancing rapidly under the IEA's administration, and estimated that approximately three million Afghan migrants have returned-both voluntarily and involuntarily-over the past three years. The IEA, he said, has effectively managed their reintegration.

Hanafi also noted that Afghanistan offers a favorable environment for investment. According to available data, the country has the potential to generate over 24,000 megawatts of hydroelectric power.

He added that Afghanistan is home to five major gas zones with significant potential for utilization. Based on studies, the country will require up to 6,000 megawatts of electricity by 2032.

Currently, Hanafi said, 80 percent of Afghanistan's electricity is supplied by domestic sources and imports from Iran, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

He further stated that Afghanistan follows a balanced foreign policy and seeks constructive relations with all neighboring, regional, and international partners based on mutual respect.

Hanafi assured neighboring countries that there is no need for concern regarding Afghanistan, as the IEA is committed to maintaining positive and respectful relations.

He stressed that Afghan territory will not be allowed to be used against any neighboring, regional, or international country-this, he said, is a fundamental policy of the Islamic Emirate.

Concluding his speech, Hanafi reiterated Afghanistan's vision of becoming a regional connector between Central and South Asia, citing major infrastructure projects such as TAPI, TAP, and CASA-1000 as examples of this strategic goal.

sa/ma