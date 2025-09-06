Hanafi Calls On World To Recognize Afghanistan
He called on the international community to unfreeze the country's assets and recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Speaking at a major investment promotion conference in Kabul today (Saturday), Hanafi urged countries around the world to support Afghanistan in implementing development projects that would generate employment and engage the country's youth in productive work.
He reiterated his call for the unfreezing of Afghanistan's frozen assets and for formal recognition of the Islamic Emirate.
Hanafi emphasized that the conference holds significance not only for Afghanistan, but also for neighboring countries, the broader region, and the international community.
He stressed the importance of seizing this opportunity after decades of insecurity and conflict.
Highlighting the Islamic Emirate's achievements, Hanafi pointed to the ban on cultivation and trafficking of narcotics, as well as efforts to support widows and orphans.
He stated that development projects are advancing rapidly under the IEA's administration, and estimated that approximately three million Afghan migrants have returned-both voluntarily and involuntarily-over the past three years. The IEA, he said, has effectively managed their reintegration.
Hanafi also noted that Afghanistan offers a favorable environment for investment. According to available data, the country has the potential to generate over 24,000 megawatts of hydroelectric power.
He added that Afghanistan is home to five major gas zones with significant potential for utilization. Based on studies, the country will require up to 6,000 megawatts of electricity by 2032.
Currently, Hanafi said, 80 percent of Afghanistan's electricity is supplied by domestic sources and imports from Iran, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
He further stated that Afghanistan follows a balanced foreign policy and seeks constructive relations with all neighboring, regional, and international partners based on mutual respect.
Hanafi assured neighboring countries that there is no need for concern regarding Afghanistan, as the IEA is committed to maintaining positive and respectful relations.
He stressed that Afghan territory will not be allowed to be used against any neighboring, regional, or international country-this, he said, is a fundamental policy of the Islamic Emirate.
Concluding his speech, Hanafi reiterated Afghanistan's vision of becoming a regional connector between Central and South Asia, citing major infrastructure projects such as TAPI, TAP, and CASA-1000 as examples of this strategic goal.
sa/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment