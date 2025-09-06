Law On Contracts Of Ministers, Emirate Agencies Promulgated

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) says the law on contracts of ministers and Emirate entities has been promulgated and published in the official gazette.

As per the law, Emirate agencies are prohibited from awarding contracts to firms affiliated with, or partially owned by, Emirate officials.

The MoJ said the law was approved by the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) before its publication in the official gazette.

It said the law comprises an introduction, two chapters, four sections and 40 articles. It outlines the types, procedures, processes and conditions of contracts between ministries or Emirate agencies and companies for the provision and procurement of goods and services, as well as principles related to leasing and other important matters.

The ministry added that the law emphasises safeguarding public assets, purchasing quality goods at reasonable prices and prioritising trustworthy and honest companies and traders in the awarding of contracts.

The official gazette also published a decree from the leadership on the disclosure of necessary information and details related to urban plans, the ministry concluded.

