Heavy Rain, Flash Floods Predicted In Some Provinces

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and flash floods in some provinces in next two days.

In a statement, the ministry said heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flash floods could likely hit Khost, Paktia, Logar, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan provinces and other floodplains.

It said the amount of rain in different areas is predicted to be between 10 and 25 millimeters.

hz/ma