Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heavy Rain, Flash Floods Predicted In Some Provinces

Heavy Rain, Flash Floods Predicted In Some Provinces


2025-09-06 02:01:14
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and flash floods in some provinces in next two days.

In a statement, the ministry said heavy rain, thunderstorms, and flash floods could likely hit Khost, Paktia, Logar, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan provinces and other floodplains.

It said the amount of rain in different areas is predicted to be between 10 and 25 millimeters.

hz/ma

MENAFN06092025000174011037ID1110025692

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search