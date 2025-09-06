Rabid Raccoon Confirmed In Kershaw County One Person And Two Pets Exposed

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)Sept. 5, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a raccoon found near Tee Pee and Outlaw trails in Elgin, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was potentially exposed and has been referred to their health care provider. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The raccoon was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Sept. 3, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies Sept. 4, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this raccoon. or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Columbia office at (803) 896-4680 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch that allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program director .“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator , or a wildlife rehabilitator . Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DPH.”

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This raccoon is the fourth animal in Kershaw County to test positive for rabies in 2025. There have been 64 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, none of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Kershaw County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at href="" data-entity-type="node" data-entity-uuid="72382fc5-5172-4bbe-ba53-20a58c09f4f6" data-entity-substitution="canonical" title="Rabies Contacts and Reporting" sc/RabiesContact . For more information on rabies visit href="" data-entity-type="node" data-entity-uuid="4e049782-4fee-4664-b5ee-5e2353afd5e6" data-entity-substitution="canonical" title="Rabies" sc/rabie or cdc/rabies .

